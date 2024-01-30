Cape Verde, Ivory Coast reach quarterfinals at Africa Cup of Nations

Cape Verde and Ivory Coast both reached the quarterfinals on Monday at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cape Verde beat Mauritania 1-0 while competition hosts Ivory Coast eliminated Senegal 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the round of 16 matches.

Ryan Mendes' late goal from a penalty kick in the 88th minute brought victory to Cape Verde against Mauritania at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Senegal's goal was scored by Habib Diallo in the fourth minute at Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Ivory Coast player Franck Kessie's goal from a penalty kick in the 86th minute equalized the score and the match continued with extra time, then with a penalty shootout.

Ivory Coast beat the shootout 5-4 to reach the quarterfinal round.

The last two teams to participate in the quarterfinals will be decided in round of 16 matches between Mali and Burkina Faso and Morocco and South Africa on Tuesday.