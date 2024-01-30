Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cape Verde, Ivory Coast reach quarterfinals at Africa Cup of Nations

Cape Verde, Ivory Coast reach quarterfinals at Africa Cup of Nations
Web Sports Desk
7:56 PM | January 30, 2024
Sports

Cape Verde and Ivory Coast both reached the quarterfinals on Monday at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cape Verde beat Mauritania 1-0 while competition hosts Ivory Coast eliminated Senegal 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the round of 16 matches.

Ryan Mendes' late goal from a penalty kick in the 88th minute brought victory to Cape Verde against Mauritania at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Senegal's goal was scored by Habib Diallo in the fourth minute at Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Ivory Coast player Franck Kessie's goal from a penalty kick in the 86th minute equalized the score and the match continued with extra time, then with a penalty shootout.

Ivory Coast beat the shootout 5-4 to reach the quarterfinal round.

The last two teams to participate in the quarterfinals will be decided in round of 16 matches between Mali and Burkina Faso and Morocco and South Africa on Tuesday.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024