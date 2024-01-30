Carroll to spend $83m defamation award on ‘something Donald Trump hates’

WASHINGTON - E Jean Carroll says she plans to spend some of the $83.3m (£65m) won in her defamation case against ex-US President Donald Trump on something he hates. She said she had been “terrified” to face Mr Trump in court, but that her fear melted away once she saw him. A judge ruled before the trial Mr Trump had defamed her by calling her sexual assault accusation against him a lie.

He was found liable last year for sexual abuse of Ms Carroll in the 1990s. Jurors rejected her rape claim. Mr Trump has vowed to appeal, calling the outcome of the case “absolutely ridiculous”