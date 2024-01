LAHORE - CBS and IPC XI qualified for the final by defeating their respective opponents in the Corporate Challenge Cricket Cup semifinals played here. In the first semifinal at It­tefaq Cricket Ground, CBS outplayed DPS. Batting first, CBS scored 153 runs while in reply, DPS team could score 122 runs. The second semi­final was also played at the same venue, where IPC XI defeated Netsol. Batting first, IPC set a target of 176 runs and in reply, Netsol could score 168 runs.