Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway

OSLO - An ex­hibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opened in Oslo on Monday, drawing crowds of visitors with Chinese culture set against Norwegian land­scapes. The “Hello, China” Ice Sculpture and Lantern Art Exhibition showcases the artistic talents of ice sculptors from Harbin, in northeast China’s Heilongji­ang Province, as well as lan­tern makers from Zigong in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The event, orga­nized by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism in col­laboration with the Chinese Embassy in Norway, is be­ing held at Youngstorget, a square in central Oslo, and will run until Feb. 14. The ice and snow culture is a common heritage shared between the two nations, Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue said at the opening ceremony.