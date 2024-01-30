Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway

Agencies
January 30, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

OSLO   -   An ex­hibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opened in Oslo on Monday, drawing crowds of visitors with Chinese culture set against Norwegian land­scapes. The “Hello, China” Ice Sculpture and Lantern Art Exhibition showcases the artistic talents of ice sculptors from Harbin, in northeast China’s Heilongji­ang Province, as well as lan­tern makers from Zigong in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The event, orga­nized by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism in col­laboration with the Chinese Embassy in Norway, is be­ing held at Youngstorget, a square in central Oslo, and will run until Feb. 14. The ice and snow culture is a common heritage shared between the two nations, Chinese Ambassador to Norway Hou Yue said at the opening ceremony.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024