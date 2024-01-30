CM ensures full support for peaceful elections

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meet­ing with Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan to discuss the peaceful conduct of up­coming general elections and review the preparations. Mohsin Naqvi, in his re­marks, assured full support from the Punjab government for the seamless execution of the election process. He emphasized the implemen­tation of the Election Com­mission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance. The chief minister further stated that law enforcement, in­cluding the police and other security agencies, will play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the elec­toral process. The Provin­cial Election Commissioner acknowledged the valuable cooperation of the Punjab government in this regard.