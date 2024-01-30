Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CM to reward top athletes on Feb 2

Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Ad­viser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced to distribute hefty cash prizes of Rs 39,000,000 among the athletes, who achieved top positions in different national and international sports com­petitions in recent past. He said Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi would dis­tribute huge cash prizes at a grand ceremony scheduled to be held on February 2. Wahab made this big announcement while presiding over an impor­tant meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Staff Reporter

