Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commonwealth delegation will visit Pakistan to watch elections

Commonwealth delegation will visit Pakistan to watch elections
Web Desk
7:49 PM | January 30, 2024
National

A 16-member delegation of the Commonwealth countries will visit Pakistan to watch the general elections scheduled on February 8.

The observers will be led by the former president of Nigeria while representatives of Australia, and New Zealand will also join it.

Pakistan High Commission London issued visas to 37 UK journalists for the general election coverage. Moreover, international observers groups will also monitor the elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan had invited international watchdogs to monitor the elections.


According to the High Commission in London, all will play their role in conducting free and fair elections as per the instructions of the Government of Pakistan. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024