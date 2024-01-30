Commonwealth delegation will visit Pakistan to watch elections

A 16-member delegation of the Commonwealth countries will visit Pakistan to watch the general elections scheduled on February 8.

The observers will be led by the former president of Nigeria while representatives of Australia, and New Zealand will also join it.

Pakistan High Commission London issued visas to 37 UK journalists for the general election coverage. Moreover, international observers groups will also monitor the elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan had invited international watchdogs to monitor the elections.



According to the High Commission in London, all will play their role in conducting free and fair elections as per the instructions of the Government of Pakistan.