Compassion deficit

It is regrettable that we treat stray animals who wander our streets with harshness. In West­ern films, it is typical to see peo­ple being kind and sympathetic to stray animals to the point where the animals enter their houses in need of food and refuge. I used to wonder why stray animals in our culture flee the moment they spot a bystander.

Then I understood the cause was not a surprise. They are not well-treated by us. Why would they believe in us? I have come to un­derstand that these poor animals have been severely traumatized by our culture throughout the years. For amusement, kids toss stones at dogs and chase them from the streets, even stealing puppies who are young. They had no choice but to be afraid of people. The way that people treat those who are less powerful than them and can­not communicate—including the helpless animals—can be used to judge them. Animal cruelty cases have increased due to the wide­spread lack of animal protection regulations. The laws that do ex­ist are outdated and inadequate for today’s standards of safety. It is crucial to update the laws so that our society is civilised and kind.

ZAINAB IMRAN,

Islamabad.