CPO directs tight security for general elections

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muham­mad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all poll­ing stations during General Election 2024. Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he reviewed security arrange­ments and said that the dis­trict would be divided into sectors, sub-sectors and clusters and their incharges would be bound to provide tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdic­tion. He said that the police officers should finalize their security plan and make it comprehensive from all as­pects so that nefarious de­signs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident. He directed the sector, sub-sector and cluster incharges to visit all polling stations declared sensitive or most sensitive and ensure instal­lation of CCTV cameras and other gadgets there.