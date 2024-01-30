Crackdown ordered against violators of CoC

MUZAFFARGARH - District Returning Officer (DRO), Deputy Commis­sioner Mian Usman Ali Monday directed crack­down against violators of election code of conduct without any discrimination. He said that monitor­ing teams had been directed to visit all areas of the district to monitor election code of conduct imple­mentations. Taking action on the directives of the DRO, the monitoring teams took various panaflex from different national and provincial constitu­encies. The teams also issued warning notices to the candidates over violations. The DRO said that there would be no compromise on implementa­tions of election code of conduct and warned of stern action over violations.

Meanwhile, facing a shortage of lady constables, Muzaffargarh police have sought help from health and education departments through the deputy commissioner to make available female officials for deployment at polling stations for the February 8 general elections in the district. Police spokesman Waseem Baloch, when contacted, told APP that DPO has sent a letter to the deputy commissioner seeking deployment of female staff at female poll­ing stations and booths from health and education departments. Police sources said that the demand was sent in the light of instructions from the ECP that required police to deploy only female staff at women’s polling stations. Muzaffargarh police had only 154 lady constables against the requirement of a total of 1426 female staff.