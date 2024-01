KARACHI - The Sindh Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) apprehended two suspected street criminals on Monday, accused of fatally shooting citizens who resisted robbery attempts. The arrests, made within the Model Colony police station’s jurisdiction, re­sulted in the recovery of two pis­tols and ammunition. As per the CTD Sindh spokesperson, the detainees, identified as Waleed and Raheem Babar, have admit­ted to their involvement in nu­merous street crimes.