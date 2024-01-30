Tuesday, January 30, 2024
DC Attock promotes IT empowerment at seminar

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
ATTOCK  -   Deputy Commis­sioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, emphasized the pivotal role of IT in elevating Pakistan’s global standing during a seminar at Comsats Univer­sity Attock. The event saw notable figures like Former Naval Chief Asif Sandhila and Former Federal Secretary Hamid Nawaz Khan in at­tendance. CEO Education Sa­jida Mukhtar highlighted the groundbreaking initiative of upgrading government school IT labs in Attock at a cost of Rs 25 million, benefit­ing around 550 students.

CEO Sajida Mukhtar, in her remarks, underscored the uniqueness of the initiative and informed that 300 IT teachers underwent a five-day training program, con­tributing to professional IT education in government schools. DC Attock com­mended the Learn And Run IT program, foreseeing eco­nomic empowerment for students through freelancing and graphic designing. Cur­rently, over 150 IT labs are undergoing upgrades, facil­itated by partnerships with institutions like Lahore Uni­versity of Sciences (LUMS).

Addressing the importance of education for women, DC Attock stressed that basic ed­ucation is crucial for the fif­ty percent female population of the country. The event also witnessed speeches from Fed­eral Secretary Ameer Nawaz Khan, Head of Ghazi Brotha Development Institute Ma­lik Fateh Khan, and Architect Comsats University Profes­sor Dr. Junaid Mughal. Shields and certificates were distrib­uted, and a memorandum was signed for the upgrade of 13 government schools across the district in collaboration with the District Education Authority Attock.

