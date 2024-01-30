DC Murree inspects winter tourist facilities

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, visited various areas on Monday, including Jhika Gali, Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Kuldana, and others, to review arrangements made by the administration for tourists. The DC later visited the control room, stating that all staff and machinery were fully operational after the first snowfall of winter in Murree.
Personnel from various departments were stationed at tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist tourists. Machinery and human resources were actively engaged in snow removal operations on the roads. The DC highlighted the administration’s efforts to clear snow from different roads, mentioning that Murree had received 0.5 inches of snow, and salt was being spread on the roads.
He reassured that all concerned departments were in the field, ensuring normal traffic flow on the roads despite winter conditions.