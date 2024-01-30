Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC Murree inspects winter tourist facilities

APP
January 30, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mur­ree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, visited various areas on Mon­day, including Jhika Gali, Kash­mir Point, Mall Road, Kuldana, and others, to review arrangements made by the administration for tourists. The DC later visited the control room, stating that all staff and machinery were fully oper­ational after the first snowfall of winter in Murree.

Personnel from various depart­ments were stationed at tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist tourists. Machinery and hu­man resources were actively en­gaged in snow removal operations on the roads. The DC highlight­ed the administration’s efforts to clear snow from different roads, mentioning that Murree had re­ceived 0.5 inches of snow, and salt was being spread on the roads.

He reassured that all concerned departments were in the field, en­suring normal traffic flow on the roads despite winter conditions.

Spain’s Andalusia region approves 4th drought decree amid 'extreme situation'

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706579806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024