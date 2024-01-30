DC Rawalpindi boosts business during BFC visit

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, visited the Business Fa­cilitation Center (BFC) at Rawal­pindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday to review the fa­cilities provided to businessmen.

Present on this occasion were Director General of RDA, Saif Anwar Jappa, Assistant Com­missioner, HR and Manager BFC, Shabana Nazir, Chief Engineer RDA, Mohammad Anwar Baran, Business Facilitation Officer, Syeda Rida Sultan, and other concerned officers. Cheema em­phasized that the Business Fa­cilitation Center aims to provide entrepreneurs with all necessary facilities under one roof, promot­ing economic activities in the region. He highlighted that indi­viduals looking to start business­es in Rawalpindi will no longer need to visit various offices for No Objection Certificates (NOC).

The Business Facilitation Cen­ter has already received 72 appli­cations. Specialized desks for Mu­nicipal Corporation, RDA, Small Industries, Local Government, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency, En­vironment, Irrigation, Tourism, Home Department, Police, Food Authority, Livestock, and others have been set up to facilitate busi­nessmen. DC Cheema assured that the requests from the business community would be processed promptly to enhance the business environment in Rawalpindi.