DC Rawalpindi boosts business during BFC visit

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday to review the facilities provided to businessmen.
Present on this occasion were Director General of RDA, Saif Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner, HR and Manager BFC, Shabana Nazir, Chief Engineer RDA, Mohammad Anwar Baran, Business Facilitation Officer, Syeda Rida Sultan, and other concerned officers. Cheema emphasized that the Business Facilitation Center aims to provide entrepreneurs with all necessary facilities under one roof, promoting economic activities in the region. He highlighted that individuals looking to start businesses in Rawalpindi will no longer need to visit various offices for No Objection Certificates (NOC).
The Business Facilitation Center has already received 72 applications. Specialized desks for Municipal Corporation, RDA, Small Industries, Local Government, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Water and Sanitation Agency, Environment, Irrigation, Tourism, Home Department, Police, Food Authority, Livestock, and others have been set up to facilitate businessmen. DC Cheema assured that the requests from the business community would be processed promptly to enhance the business environment in Rawalpindi.