Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC reviews security for general elections

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, during a meeting at the DC’s office here on Monday, re­viewed security and monitoring plans for the general elections. 

The primary focus was to as­sess preparations and ensure facilities during the polling process. Stressing the signifi­cance of the electoral process, Rafia Haider highlighted that around 1,120 polling stations, 2,202 polling booths, and 44 offices of the returning of­ficers had been identified as highly sensitive.

The deputy commissioner is­sued directives for the installa­tion of CCTV cameras at all iden­tified sensitive polling stations. Joint teams, comprising district administration, Safe City Author­ity, and the police, are working collaboratively to implement se­curity measures.

Rafia Haider assured that all available resources were being utilized. Ensuring the safety and facilitation of voters re­mained a top priority, under­scoring the collective efforts towards a successful and dem­ocratic electoral process.

Tempers boil as Imran, Qureshi disrupt court proceedings in cipher case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024