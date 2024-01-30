DC reviews security for general elections

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, during a meeting at the DC’s office here on Monday, re­viewed security and monitoring plans for the general elections.

The primary focus was to as­sess preparations and ensure facilities during the polling process. Stressing the signifi­cance of the electoral process, Rafia Haider highlighted that around 1,120 polling stations, 2,202 polling booths, and 44 offices of the returning of­ficers had been identified as highly sensitive.

The deputy commissioner is­sued directives for the installa­tion of CCTV cameras at all iden­tified sensitive polling stations. Joint teams, comprising district administration, Safe City Author­ity, and the police, are working collaboratively to implement se­curity measures.

Rafia Haider assured that all available resources were being utilized. Ensuring the safety and facilitation of voters re­mained a top priority, under­scoring the collective efforts towards a successful and dem­ocratic electoral process.