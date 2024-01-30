DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore

LAHORE - Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the U.S. Embassy, Islamabad An­drew Schofer on Monday visited the mausoleum of the Mughal emperor Nurruddin Mohammad Jahangir and hailed the artistic finesse of the 17th century architectural masterpiece.

Nurud Din Muhammad Salim, known as Jahangir, (1569-1627) was the fourth Mughal emperor who ruled India from 1605 to 1627. The tomb was decreed to be built at Dilkusha Garden - favourite sojourn of the Mughal emperor in Lahore - by his descendant emperor Shah Jahan. The mausoleum was com­pleted in 1637.

DCM Andrew Schofer was accom­panied by US Consul General to La­hore Kristin Hawkins and Public Af­fairs Officer Karl Rogers.

After a warm welcome by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) officials, Andrew Schofer was shown round the tomb while he also had a bird’s eye view of the sprawling gardens and adjacent tomb of Asif Khan from one of the minaret of the tomb.

DCM Schofer showed keen inter­est in the Mughal architecture and briefed on the facade of the mauso­leum and was briefed about the the red sandstone inlaid with marble motifs which were preserved in original. Schofer expressed deep ad­miration for the architecture embel­lished with pietra dura.

Visiting tomb of the emperor Je­hangir, the diplomat was shown round the arcades and the embel­lished marble on the tomb. He was informed that the intricate vegetal art work was only second to Taj Ma­hal Agra in India. He was also shown the 500 year metal gate which has been preserved in original.

From the roof-top, the DCM Schofer climbed one of the ornamental mina­rets projecting from each corner of the building and are decorated with geometric inlaid stone. The 100 me­ter long minarets are least affected by the ravages of time.

DCM Schofer, in his remarks, hailed the cultural heritage of Pakistan and hailed the authorities for taking good care of the monuments which help in tracing history. He said the Ambassa­dor’s Fund for the Cultural Preserva­tion has contributed to the preserva­tion of several building in Punjab.

Later, DCM Schofer was also briefed about the adjacent Akbari Sarai - a large caravan inn - original­ly built for travellers as well as care­takers of Jahangir’s tomb. Later, the DCM Andrew Schofer was presented a memento by the WCLA.