HYDERABAD - Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi re­sumes charge as chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad. Accord­ing to a notification issued by the Secretary Boards and University earlier, the charge of the chairman to the Hyder­abad board had been given to Commissioner Khalid Haider Shah, but the Karachi High Court issued a notification declaring these orders illegal and canceled the notification and allowed Professor Ahmed Ali Brohi to continue to per­form the duties.