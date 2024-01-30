Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Drivers urged to be careful in hilly areas amid snowy weather

January 30, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Tourists heading to hilly areas for a snowy re­treat are receiving advisories from concerned authorities. Both residents and visitors are urged to limit unnecessary travel due to chal­lenging conditions, as extremely low tempera­tures grip the Northern Areas. 

The Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity (PDMA) directs local administrations to en­sure machinery availability for road clearance amidst potential land sliding, rain, and snow­fall. The PDMA emphasizes timely updates to tourists for necessary precautionary measures. One excited tourist, cherishing snowfall as her children’s favorite time, expresses anticipation for snow play. The PMD predicts rain, wind, thunderstorms with snow, and isolated hail­storms in various regions.

APP

