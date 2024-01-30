Drivers urged to be careful in hilly areas amid snowy weather

ISLAMABAD - Tourists heading to hilly areas for a snowy retreat are receiving advisories from concerned authorities. Both residents and visitors are urged to limit unnecessary travel due to challenging conditions, as extremely low temperatures grip the Northern Areas.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directs local administrations to ensure machinery availability for road clearance amidst potential land sliding, rain, and snowfall. The PDMA emphasizes timely updates to tourists for necessary precautionary measures. One excited tourist, cherishing snowfall as her children’s favorite time, expresses anticipation for snow play. The PMD predicts rain, wind, thunderstorms with snow, and isolated hailstorms in various regions.