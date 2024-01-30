Economic security of commonman real manifesto: Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Isthakam Pakistan Party and candidate from NA-117, PP 149 & 209 Abdul Aleem Khan has said that our manifesto is to ensure the economic security of the common man, restore the self-re­spect of every citizen and put the country on the right track. He added that capable leadership hav­ing good intentions with honesty can get the coun­try out of the crisis and ensure better future. Abdul Aleem Khan addressing public meetings said that since 75 years the common citizen has been craving for bread, clothes and home while he is still deprive of the basic necessities like clean drinking water, health and job. In different areas of NA 117 includ­ing Farrukh Abad, Basheer Colony and Kot Shahab Uddin. Abdul Aleem Khan said that his politics of 22 years revolves around reducing the hardships of the poor man, so regardless of votes, through his Foundation’s network he is trying level best to ex­tend maximum relief to people at their door steps. Abdul Aleem Khan said that a regular plan will be prepared to change the condition of the Shahdara area, in which all the issues will be resolved under an integrated planning by considering the sugges­tions and opinions of the stake holders.

Abdul Aleem Khan’s support from religious and political circles continues as he has held a meeting with Sufi Shaukat Ali Qadri, Patron In Chief of Markaz Anwar Madina Qasmiya. In this meeting Sufi Shou­kat Ali Qadri announced to support to Abdul Aleem Khan and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, especially in PP 149. In addition to this, an independent candidate from PP-149 Rana Abdul Salam also announced his withdrawal in favor of Abdul Aleem Khan. Former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui continued election campaign in the same constituency of PP 149. He remained busy in door to door campaign and held special meetings with Dr. Nasir, former deputy mayor Chaudhry Mo­hammad Tariq, Bao Javed, Raja Zahid Ali Khan, Haji Boota Gujjar, former Lady Councilor Munawari Be­gum, Lubna Zahoor from various union councils and appreciated their participation in last 2 days’ mass contact campaign of Abdul Aleem Khan in which he addressed 13 election rallies on Saturday and Sun­day. Shoaib Siddiqui said that Alhamdulillah our elec­tion campaign has been successful ahead of time and InshaAllah now on February 8 our voters will give a clear verdict in favor of Maryam Nawaz from NA119 and Abdul Aleem Khan from PP149 which will be surety of their bright future.

IPP TO PROVIDE BASIC AMENITIES AT DOORSTEPS OF MASSES: HUMAYUN AKHTAR

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said the IPP would strive hard to weed out poverty from the so­ciety in addition to providing all basic amenities at doorsteps of the masses after coming into power. He claimed this while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency NA-97, Faisalabad where he is contesting the General Elections 2024. He said that previous rulers did not pay any heed to the misera­ble condition of the people. However, the IPP would contest the General Elections 2024 with an innova­tive approach so that life standard of the masses could be improved by redressing their genuine problems on top priority basis, he added.