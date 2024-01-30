ECP promises to conduct fair, transparent elections, says Saira Bano

HYDERABAD - The Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) candidate for NA-210 (Sang­har-II), Saira Bano, has said that no matter how hard the opponents try, the Election Commission has prom­ised to conduct fair and transparent elections. She expressed these views in various areas of Shahdadpur dur­ing her election campaign.

She said that only fair and trans­parent elections are the solution to all problems. “If the people come forward and support us, we will en­sure the rights of the people of the province and lead Sindh to progress under the leadership of Pir Sain Pag­ara,” she maintained. She said that we do not believe in hollow slogans and promises, we love the people and are well aware of their sufferings. The Sanghar district is the stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League Func­tional (PML-F) and will remain so.

She said that the previous provincial government had done nothing for the welfare of the people, which has made the people of Sindh suffer. The people should vote for us and we will ensure to address their issues in the assem­blies. On this occasion, GDA candidate for PS 44 Muhammad Bux Khaskheli, former MP Mahi Khan Wasan and oth­ers were also with her.