Electricity pilferers attack LESCO’s inspection team in Batapur

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany’s (LESCO) inspection team headed by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Batapur Sub-Division was attacked by elec­tricity pilferers during a search operation, as part of its ongo­ing anti-power theft campaign, under the supervision of X-En Shalimar Division here in area of Batapur on Monday. The in­spection team disconnected the power supply to all the accused and also submitted an FIR ap­plication against them with the local police station. Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief Executive Of­ficer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO officials and officers taking part in the anti-electricity theft and recov­ery campaign are engaged in a national service, adding that mistreatment of LESCO staffers by gangster elements will not be tolerated in any case.

Meanwhile, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has put in order modern facilities for training of Meter Readers at its Regional Training Center (RTC). The RTC Principal Ma­jor Aurangzeb told media here Monday that following direc­tives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, various measures have been taken to improve the skills and abilities of all its staff. He add­ed that recently, meter read­ing and billing software has been introduced at the Center and the IT laboratory has also been modernized. The RTC has also arranged a training programme for Commercial Instructors, who would teach the incoming commercial staff about the modern methods of meter reading and billing, he said and asserted that it would not only improve the meter reading and billing system of the company but also resolve the customers’ complaints speedily. The training classes for the LESCO officers and field staff have been started at the RTC, and they are also being taught the new techniques to prevent electricity theft.