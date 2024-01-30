Environmental hurdles in Punjab

Punjab, a bustling region, faces several environmental challenges. Urbanisation strains resources, leading to air and water pollution. Industrial growth, particularly in cities, produces high emissions and improper waste disposal, impacting air quality and soil health. Agricultural practices, deeply rooted in the state, face water scarcity and soil degradation due to intensive farming methods. The overexploitation of groundwater worsens this, risking future agricultural sustainability. Urban waste management remains a concern, with inadequate systems leading to the pollution of rivers like the Beas and Sutlej. Addressing these hurdles demands a holistic approach, combining sustainable practices, technological innovation, and community participation to ensure a greener, healthier Punjab for its residents.
AYESHA RAFIQ,
Rawalpindi.