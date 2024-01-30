Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Environmental hurdles in Punjab

January 30, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

Punjab, a bustling region, fac­es several environmental chal­lenges. Urbanisation strains re­sources, leading to air and water pollution. Industrial growth, par­ticularly in cities, produces high emissions and improper waste disposal, impacting air quality and soil health. Agricultural prac­tices, deeply rooted in the state, face water scarcity and soil deg­radation due to intensive farming methods. The overexploitation of groundwater worsens this, risking future agricultural sustainabili­ty. Urban waste management re­mains a concern, with inadequate systems leading to the pollution of rivers like the Beas and Sutlej. Ad­dressing these hurdles demands a holistic approach, combining sustainable practices, technolog­ical innovation, and community participation to ensure a greener, healthier Punjab for its residents.

AYESHA RAFIQ,

Rawalpindi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024