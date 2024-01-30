Environmental hurdles in Punjab

Punjab, a bustling region, fac­es several environmental chal­lenges. Urbanisation strains re­sources, leading to air and water pollution. Industrial growth, par­ticularly in cities, produces high emissions and improper waste disposal, impacting air quality and soil health. Agricultural prac­tices, deeply rooted in the state, face water scarcity and soil deg­radation due to intensive farming methods. The overexploitation of groundwater worsens this, risking future agricultural sustainabili­ty. Urban waste management re­mains a concern, with inadequate systems leading to the pollution of rivers like the Beas and Sutlej. Ad­dressing these hurdles demands a holistic approach, combining sustainable practices, technolog­ical innovation, and community participation to ensure a greener, healthier Punjab for its residents.

AYESHA RAFIQ,

Rawalpindi.