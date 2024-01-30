Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIA busts fake veterinary medicine racket in Lahore

APP
January 30, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted on Monday sealed a fac­tory allegedly involved in the production of counter­feit veterinary medicine in Lahore. The operation was conducted in the Iqbal Town area, leading to confiscated evidence including crucial records and bogus docu­ments, according to an FIA spokesperson. He said the agency acted swiftly on in­formation provided by a key suspect apprehended earlier associated with the factory leading them to the main of­fice in Iqbal Town, a private news channel reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024