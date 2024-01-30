FIA busts fake veterinary medicine racket in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted on Monday sealed a fac­tory allegedly involved in the production of counter­feit veterinary medicine in Lahore. The operation was conducted in the Iqbal Town area, leading to confiscated evidence including crucial records and bogus docu­ments, according to an FIA spokesperson. He said the agency acted swiftly on in­formation provided by a key suspect apprehended earlier associated with the factory leading them to the main of­fice in Iqbal Town, a private news channel reported.