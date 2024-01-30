Fierce battles in Gaza as death toll reaches 26,422

GAZA CITY - Deadly fighting and air strikes rocked besieged Gaza on Monday, a day after an attack that killed three US troops in Jordan heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip killed 140 people overnight, includ­ing 20 members of one family, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

Ground forces backed by tanks have focused combat operations on the coastal strip’s main southern city of Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas’s Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar.

The almost four-month-old war was sparked by the Hamas at­tack which resulted in about 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Hamas, also seized 250 hostages, of whom Israel says around 132 re­main in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead captives.

Israel’s relentless military offen­sive has since killed at least 26,422 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the terri­tory’s health ministry.

Tanks churn through the mud be­tween bombed-out buildings in Ga­za’s main southern city of Khan Yu­nis, now the epicentre of the war, as explosions and gunfire reverberate in the distance. Piles of rubble tower near the entrance to a tunnel, part of the underground labyrinth the army dubs the “Gaza Metro” and where it says Palestinian group members are hiding out and holding hostages.

In the bloodiest ever Gaza war, now in its fourth month, the army has concentrated its operations in Khan Yunis, the hometown of Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, the alleged architect of the October 7 attack. The Israe­li army recently led a group of jour­nalists through a long tunnel it said had been dug below the city, much of which lies in ruins after weeks of bombing and heavy combat. Taken below ground, reporters were told they were walking through a tunnel hundreds of metres long leading to­wards a cemetery -- locations AFP was not able to independently verify. “We are in the middle of a cemetery in Khan Yunis and this cemetery is a military compound -- over and un­derground,” said Dan Goldfus, an Is­raeli commander leading the group.