Four dead, five injured as blast rips through political rally in Sibi

January 30, 2024
At least four people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries after a bomb blast ripped through a political rally in Balochistan’s Sibi on Tuesday evening. 

According to police, the blast occurred during an election rally of a political party, where a bomb was planted in a motorcycle. Four people were killed and five others wounded after the blast. Three severely injured people were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). 

Medical Superintendent of Teaching Hospital, Dr Babar Shahid, confirmed that four people lost their lives in the blast while five others suffered injuries.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan took notice of the blast during the political rally in Quetta. The Election Commission sought reports from the chief secretary and the IG Balochistan. 

Emergency has been declared in all hospitals of Quetta, including CMH. Doctors and staff have been instructed to remain on duty.

Police have reached the scene to gather evidence, and checkpoints have been set up in the affected area.

