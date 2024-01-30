Global workshop addresses clinical trial integrity

ISLAMABAD - A two-day international workshop on ‘Ethical Research in Clinical Trials’ is set for February 7-9 in Cairo, Egypt, organized by COMSTECH and UEARS.
Focusing on low-middle-income countries, the workshop aims to propose guidelines for enhancing research quality in clinical trials. Professionals, students, and policymakers globally are invited to register for the workshop, either in person or virtually. The event seeks to foster knowledge, create networks, and offer solutions to challenges faced in clinical trials. Scientists, in their pursuit of knowledge, must reassess values and practices periodically. The workshop, featuring distinguished scholars, covers critical topics like ethical issues, statistical analysis, and regulatory aspects of clinical trials.