Global workshop addresses clinical trial integrity

ISLAMABAD - A two-day in­ternational workshop on ‘Ethical Research in Clinical Trials’ is set for February 7-9 in Cairo, Egypt, organized by COMSTECH and UEARS.

Focusing on low-middle-income countries, the workshop aims to propose guidelines for enhanc­ing research quality in clinical tri­als. Professionals, students, and policymakers globally are invit­ed to register for the workshop, either in person or virtually. The event seeks to foster knowledge, create networks, and offer solu­tions to challenges faced in clini­cal trials. Scientists, in their pur­suit of knowledge, must reassess values and practices periodically. The workshop, featuring distin­guished scholars, covers critical topics like ethical issues, statis­tical analysis, and regulatory as­pects of clinical trials.