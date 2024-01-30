Govt collects Rs472.77b Petroleum Levy in first six months of FY2023-24

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has collected Rs 472.77 billion Pe­troleum Levy during the first six months of Fiscal Year 2023-24, which is 166 percent higher than the levy collected during the same period of last fiscal year.

The collection of the Petro­leum Levy during the first six months (July to December) of the fiscal year 2022-23 was Rs 177.85 billion, which has reached Rs 472.77 billion dur­ing the July-December period of the FY 2023-24, official doc­uments reveals. As per the fed­eral government projections, the collection of the Petroleum Levy will reach Rs1,501 billion during the FY2027-28.

It is worth noting that the federal government had bud­geted Rs 869 billion collection on account of Petroleum levy during the FY2023-24, howev­er, following upward revision of Petroleum Levy from Rs 50 per litre to Rs 60 per litre on petrol and high speed diesel, now the government has upward re­vised the collection target and has committed to IMF to collect Rs 918 billion under the head during the fiscal year. However, owing to record collection dur­ing the first six months, it seems that the collection during the ongoing fiscal year will be even higher than the revised target of Rs 918 billion, the source said.

As per the government and IMF projections till 2027-28, it has been projected that during FY2024-25, collection on ac­count of Petroleum Levy will be Rs 1065 billion, in FY2025-26 Rs 1200 billion, for FY2026-27 Rs 1,341 billion, while for the FY2027-28, the projection for collection is Rs 1,501 billion.

The government charges Rs60 per litre petroleum tax on every litre of petrol and diesel. The collection of Petroleum Levy during the first six months of the 2023-24 is 166 percent from the levy collected during the same period last fiscal. Dur­ing the previous financial year 2022-23, Pakistan collected Rs 580 billion on account of Petro­leum Levy. During the FY 2018-19, the government collected Rs 206 billion on account of Petroleum Levy, which reached Rs 294 billion in FY 2019-20, Rs 424 billion during FY2020-21.However, during 2021-22 the collection of Petroleum Levy had reduced to Rs 128 billion, as the then PTI government has slashed the Petroleum Levy to zero. In 2022-23, during the PDM government, the Petro­leum Levy collection had in­creased to Rs 580 billion.