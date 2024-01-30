Health secretary presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan

QUETTA - Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday presided the fourth quarterly review meeting of EPI Balochistan and reviewed the cov­erage of EPI, set goals and resources and evaluated the performance of all district health officers across the province. The secretary expressed his displea­sure over the absence of Divisional Director Loralai and Divisional Director Rukhshan divisions. Ad­dressing the meeting, Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan said that District Health Officers should complete the targets set by EPI, MNCH and Nutritionist. He directed that PPHI should ensure deployment of LHV and vaccinators. He added that EPI will help in strengthening the services of MNCH and nutritionists. Abdullah Khan said that with the support of District Health Officers and Deputy Dis­trict Health Officers and adoption of effective strat­egies, the vaccination and immunisation targets set at the regional level can be achieved.

He added that vaccines and immunisations are the best defense against life-threatening diseases and infections in children. The secretary men­tioned that the EPI’s performance is notable in the expansion programme of vaccines and im­munisations to eradicate polio, maternal and neonatal tetanus and measles. He said, “Routine vaccinations can still help control epidemics. Im­munisations provide essential protection against potentially life-threatening diseases. Prophylac­tic vaccines have the potential to have far-reach­ing effects that contribute to health services and wellness. In many countries, immunisation pro­grams have been highly successful.”