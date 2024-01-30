Hesco detects 455 more connections involved inpower theft

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) has identified 455 more connec­tions, including 8 commer­cial and 447 residential con­nections, involved in power theft in the ongoing opera­tions against power thieves and defaulters during the last 24 hours. According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters against 398 consum­ers involved in power theft were submitted to various police stations for registra­tion of FIRs, subsequently, 39 cases have been registered. Furthermore, all illegal con­nections have been discon­nected, and detection bills totaling 2,29,004 units worth 6.2 million rupees have been issued. The spokesperson further informed that dur­ing the last 144 days of op­erations, a total of more than 10,486.3 million rupees has been recovered.