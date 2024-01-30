Hesco detects 455 more connections involved inpower theft

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has identified 455 more connections, including 8 commercial and 447 residential connections, involved in power theft in the ongoing operations against power thieves and defaulters during the last 24 hours. According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters against 398 consumers involved in power theft were submitted to various police stations for registration of FIRs, subsequently, 39 cases have been registered. Furthermore, all illegal connections have been disconnected, and detection bills totaling 2,29,004 units worth 6.2 million rupees have been issued. The spokesperson further informed that during the last 144 days of operations, a total of more than 10,486.3 million rupees has been recovered.