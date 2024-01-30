Huge cache of cigarettes sans sales tax stamps seized

KHANEWAL - Anti sales squad of the Regional Tax Office (RTO) claimed to have seized a huge cache of cigarettes without sales tax stamps from the Chhab Kalan area in district Khanewal.

According to official sources, working on a tip-off, additional commissioner Bilal Ahmed and assistant commissioner Haroon Rasheed conducted a raid at a warehouse and managed to recover a huge quantity of local brand cigarettes. The cigarette brands were lacking sales tax stamps. The amount of the seized cigarettes is stated in millions of rupees. The team however could not ar­rest any outlaw. The police concerned is also conducting raids to arrest the outlaws.

TWO ARRESTED WITH 41 KG HASHISH

Jahanian police arrested two drug deal­ers and recovered over 41 kilogram of Hashish from their possession in a raid, police said on Monday. DSP Jahanian Ejaz Maswan told a news conference that a po­lice team, on a tip-off, raided a place and arrested the accused Nadeem and Asif, both residents of Shujabad.

Exactly 41.250 kilogram of Hashish was recovered while a van they had been using in the illicit business was also taken into custody. DPO Khanewal Rana Omar Farooq commended SHO Jahanian Mahar Riaz Sial, Sub Inspector Hassan Niazi and the team for the successful operation.