IGP meets delegation of welfare organisation

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met a delegation of a private welfare organization at the Central Police Office, here on Monday. The delegation from Okara, led by Rana Mu­hammad Imran, included female students receiving training in entrepreneur­ship and business start-up. On behalf of the private wel­fare organization (Crystal View), the head of the del­egation invited the Punjab Police Women Cricket Team for a fund raising cricket match for start-up trainings.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman An­war directed DPO Okara to organize a women’s cricket match with the student team. He said that the pri­vate organization has also conducted short courses on business start-up for wom­en in collaboration with Tahaffuz Markaz Okara, through which the students have gained awareness about digital working.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that steps should be en­hanced with regard to the vocational training of women.