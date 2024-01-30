Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Indian team arrives for Davis Cup Group-I tie against Pakistan 

APP
January 30, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A 10-member Indian squad, comprising five players and as many support staff, arrived Islamabad on late Sunday for the Davis Cup World Group-I Play-Off tie against Pakistan. The Indian team is visit­ing Pakistan first time after 1964, a spokesman of Paki­stan Tennis Federation (PTF) said on Monday. Besides five players, the Indian squad in­cludes two physios, a coach, a manager, and a coordinator, he said. The tie is scheduled to be held on the grass courts of Sports Complex Islamabad on February 3-4. 

