IPP to provide basic amenities at masses’ doorsteps: Humayun Akhtar

FAISALABAD - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said the IPP would strive hard to weed out poverty from the society in addition to providing all basic amenities at doorsteps of the masses after coming into power.

He claimed this while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency NA-97, Faisalabad where he is con­testing the General Elections 2024.

He said that previous rulers did not pay any heed to the miserable condition of the people. However, the IPP would contest the General Elections 2024 with an innovative approach so that life standard of the masses could be improved by re­dressing their genuine problems on top priority basis, he added.

Humayun Akhtar Khan assured the area people that he would try his optimum best to upgrade status of Mamonkanjan up to Tehsil Level in addition to the establishment of state-of-the-art hospital and model college in this area after winning the elections.

He appealed to the people to vote and support the IPP in the upcoming general elections so that his party candidates could raise their voice in the parliament and got their genu­ine problems redressed.

On this occasion, the area nota­bles including Rizwan Kahlon, Us­man Kahlon and others announced to support the IPP candidate Huma­yun Akhtar Khan in the upcoming general elections.

PPP HAS UNIQUE PLAN TO DRAG COUNTRY OUT OF PREVAILING CRISES: EJAZ CHAUDHRY

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has a unique plan to drag the country out of prevailing crises in addition to improving life standard of the masses.

This was stated by District Presi­dent PPP Faisalabad Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhry while talking to me­dia persons after chairing a meeting at PPP Secretariat here on Monday.

He said that PPP has opened up its manifesto of “Chuno Nai Soch Ko – Elect new Vision” with a focus on economic improvement, poverty al­leviation and women empowerment.

He said that PPP is the only pro-people party which always pre­ferred to public welfare policies. It has evolved a 10-point agenda which would help in bringing revo­lution in addition to weeding out poverty, unemployment and price hike in the country, he added.

He appealed to the people to vote and support PPP as this party never indulged in the politics of victimiza­tion rather it always strived hard to facilitate the masses.

PPP leader Dr Mirza Ikhtiyar Baig and others also attended the meet­ing and discussed various matters regarding elections strategy.