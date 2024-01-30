Iran denies links to Jordan drone strike that killed three US troops

TEHRAN - Iran denied US and British accusations that it supported militant groups behind a drone strike in Jordan that killed three US military personnel, Tehran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. “These claims are made with specific po­litical goals to reverse the realities of the region,” IRNA quoted foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying. There has so far been no claim of responsibility for the strike. US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq” were behind the strike on the frontier base in Jordan’s northeast. British Foreign Secretary David Cam­eron reiterated a call for Iran “to de-escalate in the region”. Kanaani said such statements threatened “regional and international peace and stability”.

US Central Command said 34 personnel were also wounded, eight of whom required evacuation.

IRAQ URGES END TO ‘CYCLE OF VIOLENCE’ AFTER US TROOP DEATHS

Iraqi authorities on Monday condemned the drone attack that killed three US military person­nel in Jordan, calling for an “end to the cycle of violence” in the Middle East. “The Iraqi govern­ment condemns the ongoing escalation,” govern­ment spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said in a state­ment, adding that it was willing “to collaborate on establishing fundamental rules to prevent further repercussions in the region and curb the escala­tion of conflict”. The attack against Tower 22, a logistics base located at Jordan’s border with Syr­ia, killed three US troops and wounded 34. “Have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choos­ing,” US President Joe Biden said on Sunday has he blamed radical militant groups for the attack.