JUI’s path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazl Rehman

SUKKUR - The JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the party workers to convey its message to the masses and request for vote on the February 8 elections.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in connection with the General Elections 2024 in Ghotki on Sunday evening.

He said that when the JUI-F contest the polls, some elements criticise and mock us as they think we are fighting for the seat. You might be fighting for the seat and personal gains, not us. “Our path is Quran and Sunnah,” he added.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemns the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh and said that his party would not let any­one ‘steal’ its mandate. The JUI-F chief said that every other party is busy with power politics and nobody cares about the issues being faced by the common men.

He also condemned Israel over its violation of human rights in Palestine.