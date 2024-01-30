Karachi, Lahore qualify for final of National Women's T20 Tournament 2023-24

Lahore and Karachi have qualified for the final of the National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24, after securing the top two spots on the points table following ten rounds of matches. Rawalpindi missed out on the qualification based on net run rate (NRR) as they fell short of Lahore’s NRR despite having the same number of wins.

The final is scheduled to be played on 31 January at Pindi Cricket Stadium and will be live-streamed at PCB’s YouTube channel. The first ball is expected to be bowled at 1100 PKT, with the toss expected to take place at 1030 PKT.

The last round of National Women’s T20 Tournament 2023-24 saw Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi emerge on top after all six teams participated in games played across three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi captain Aliya Riaz hit an unbeaten half-century to lead her team to victory against Quetta, fresh off a match-winning century the previous day.

In a rain-impacted game at Ayub Park Ground, Karachi scored 100-5 in 15 overs in reply to Multan’s 114-5 in 20 overs, winning the game by 20 runs as per the DLS calculations.