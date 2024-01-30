King Charles' Asian Trust sever ties with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan over viral video

The British Asian Trust, an anti-violence charity established by King Charles III, has opted to sever ties with popular vocalist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in response to the release of a film purporting to show the singer attacking a band member.

Acclaimed for its unwavering stance against abusive behaviour, the Trust promptly denounced any violent behaviour following an analysis of the disturbing video.

A representative from the British Asian Trust shed light on the decision to terminate its affiliation with the singer, following a thorough examination of the footage.

The Trust’s spokesperson said, "The British Asian Trust has a strict policy towards abusive behaviour and has ceased any association with Mr Khan. We strongly condemn any form of violence whatever the circumstances.”

Khan was seen aggressively abusing a band member at the Houston, Texas, incident last year. He used kicks, slaps, and even his shoes.

The well-known musician clarified the matter in reaction to the uproar, claiming that the actual circumstances were different from what was shown in the video. He clarified that the "bottle" referenced in the film contained water that a spiritual leader had given him, which he had misplaced, and that the issue included an internal conflict with a student named Naveed Husnain.

Husnain, who was identified as Khan's pupil, spoke up for the singer, saying that Rahat had apologised to him and that the video was an internal issue.

He underlined his teacher's love and charged that unidentified people were trying to extort Khan in order to discredit him.

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 by Prince Charles with the goal of combating poverty and fostering good community ties.

Following Prince Charles' appointment of Khan as ambassador in 2017, the well-known musician has been actively involved in programmes that help South Asian causes.