King Charles’ charity cuts ties with Rahat after viral violent video

LONDON - British Asian Trust has said it will no longer be associated with Ustad Ra­hat Fateh Ali Khan after the singer’s video went viral showing him slap­ping and assaulting a band member.

A spokesman of the anti-violence British Asian Trust which, founded by King Charles III, told a TV channel that it decided to cease association with Rahat after reviewing the video. A spokesman of the Trust told: “The British Asian Trust has a strict policy towards abusive behaviour and has ceased any association with Mr Khan. We strongly condemn any form of vio­lence whatever the circumstances.” The Trust issued a statement over the weekend saying: “We take all accusa­tions of abuse seriously and we will look into this urgently.” The footage shows Rahat attacking a band mem­ber with slaps, kicks and even his shoes, while the person pleaded with him to stop. The attack happened in Houston, Texas, last year. Taking the seriousness of the matter into account, Ra­hat responded to the controversy on and issued a clarification that the matter was not the same in reality as apparent in the video. Meanwhile, the man, who is said to be his student, said that the “bottle” mentioned in the viral video contained the water given by the spiritual leader which he had misplaced. “He is like my father, my teacher. God knows how much he loves us. Whoever has done this, is simply blackmailing my teacher to defame him,” he added. “The video is an internal matter of a teacher and a student. We do love a student over a good deed, as well as punish him if he commits a mistake,” the star singer said in a video statement issued on his official Instagram account. “I forgot a bottle of water which was given by my pir (spiritual healer). I also apologised to my student at the same time,” he said referring to the “student” as Nav­eed Husnain. In a separate video, Hus­nain said that Rahat had apologised to him for whatever happened between them due to which, he was now “em­barrassed”. He further stated that Ra­hat is his teacher and “can do whatev­er he wants” with him. Rahat has also met King Charles as the trust’s ambas­sador. It was founded by Charles in 2007 to tackle poverty and build com­munity relations. He is considered the greatest living singer of a genre of mu­sic famous in Pakistan called Qawwali, which has its origins in the poetry and music of Islamic mystics, known as Su­fis. King Charles (then Prince Charles) had appointed Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as ambassador of the British Asian Trust at the trust’s fourth annual dinner at the Guildhall here in February 2017.