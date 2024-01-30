King Charles discharged from hospital

LONDON - Britain’s King Charles III has been discharged from a hospital in London after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace said the 75-year-old monarch had left the hospital and that his upcoming public engagements have been re­scheduled “to allow for a period of private recupera­tion.” The palace added that he “would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in support­ing his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.” The King spent three nights at the London Clinic, a private hospital near Regent’s Park after being admitted on Friday, and was said to be “doing well” following the procedure. Queen Camilla, who has been visit­ing her husband daily, was by his side as he left on Monday. Camilla previously said her husband was “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” while on recent engagements. The King’s departure comes hours after Kensington Palace announced that Catherine, Princess of Wales had left the same private hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery. The princess went into the London Clinic two weeks ago for an abdominal operation. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Catherine is “making good prog­ress” and that she and her husband, Prince William, were grateful to the staff at the hospital “for the care they have provided.” “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the spokesperson added.