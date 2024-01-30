‘KP govt to provide Rs5b to hospitals for emergency, essential medicines’

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health Riaz Anwar on Monday said that the provin­cial government has decided to release more than five billion rupees to the health department to ad­dress the shortage of medical equipment and emer­gency and essential medicines at the government hospitals.

He said that in the next few days, mandatory med­icines would be purchased for hospitals at the local level, adding that due to shortage of funds, the spe­cific amount for purchase of medicines and medical equipment by the government hospitals could not be released during the current financial year.

He said that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghu­lam Ali also highlighted the issue and wrote a letter to the interim Chief Minister for release of funds.