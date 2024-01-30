KP govt urged to put ban on e-cigarettes, vapes

PESHAWAR - Public Health Stakeholders of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Monday called for unanimous and aggressive efforts to permanently ban the use and sale of e-cigarettes and vapes in the province for the best interest of public health and sustainable tobacco control.

Blue Veins, a civil society organ­isation, conducted a public health stakeholder consultation to delib­erate on the interim ban by the KP government on vapes and e-ciga­rettes.

The consultation aimed to dis­cuss future strategies and the way forward following the KP govern­ment’s decision, as outlined in a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

The notification mandates all deputy commissioners to en­force a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individ­uals below 21 years old in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and prohibit their sale and storage within a 50-me­ter radius of educational institu­tions for 60 days.

The consultation, chaired by Ha­roon Saleem, Assistant Commis­sioner Headquarters Peshawar, had active participation from officials of the health department, tobacco control cell, government function­aries, health experts, CSOs, media, and other stakeholders.

The participants unanimous­ly endorsed the need for compre­hensive provincial-level legisla­tion to ban the sale and storage of electronic cigarettes and vapes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants lauded the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa government’s proactive approach in imposing an interim ban on vapes and e-cig­arettes. They commended the gov­ernment’s swift and decisive ac­tion, emphasizing its commitment to public health and the well-being of its citizens, especially the youth.

Assistant Commissioner Haroon Saleem expressed his views, stat­ing, “The district administration and the provincial government are strongly committed to safeguard­ing our citizens from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine. We will take every necessary action to enforce this ban and protect pub­lic health.”

Despite being promoted as a saf­er alternative to traditional cig­arettes and a tool for cessation, it was emphasised that there is no scientific evidence to support these claims. E-cigarettes and va­pes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, challenging the harm reduction narrative used by the tobacco industry.

Sana Ahmad, Programme Coor­dinator at Blue Veins, emphasised the importance of comprehensive legislation. “It’s crucial to have leg­islation that encompasses the in­puts of all stakeholders. This will ensure that the laws we imple­ment are effective, inclusive, and geared towards the well-being of our community.”

Mian Ateeq, a public health ex­pert representing the Prevention Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control, added, “The ban on e-cigarettes and vapes is a significant step towards public health safety.