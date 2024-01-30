KU cancels two admissions for submitting counterfeit marksheet

KARACHI - The University of Karachi on Mon­day canceled the admissions of two students from the morning pro­gramme-2024 after the verification from the KU Examination Department and the Board of Intermediate Exami­nation Karachi.

The incharge KU Directorate of Ad­missions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that both admissions were canceled with immediate effect as their mark­sheets were forged.

According to details, Syed Muham­mad Nasir son of Syed Jamal Nasir, having form number 676693 and marksheet seat number 109416 was enrolled in BS Third Year in the de­partment of Karachi University Busi­ness School.

He had submitted a tempered mark­sheet while Muhammad Umer Ansari son of Abdul Waheed had submitted a forged marksheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the Department of English. His admission form number was 671275 and his marksheet seat number was 788787.