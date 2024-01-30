Lahore police kill dacoit in ‘encounter’

LAHORE - A dacoit was killed allegedly in an en­counter with the police in Shahdara area of Lahore on Sunday night, while his two accomplices, taking advan­tage of darkness, fled from the spot.

According to Shahdara Town SHO Amir Shahzad, the police personnel signaled three dacoits on a motorcy­cle to stop. “But instead, they started firing at them indiscriminately,” he said, added, “The cops retaliated due to which Faizan Khan alias Heeto, who was wanted in dozens of cases of robberies, was killed.”

The SHO said that a stolen motor­cycle, bullets and pistols were also recovered from Faizan. The police official disclosed that two days ago the robbers had seriously injured a citizen by repeatedly attacking him with a knife on the suspicion that he may be an informer. “Hunt has been launched for the arrest of remaining two dacoits,” he concluded.

MAN SHOT DEAD IN SHAHDARA

In a similar incident in the same area, unidentified persons mount­ed on a bike shot dead a 40-year-old man. Police said that assailants pumped 13 bullets into the body of the deceased, who had been iden­tified as Iftikhar, due to which he died on the spot.

Family members of Iftikhar, how­ever, alleged that the police had not handed over to them the body. They shouted, “Death to Shahdara police.”

They also demanded the inspec­tor general of Police (IGP), Punjab to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority (PSCA) rewarded its cham­pion performers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appre­ciation in an on-desk quick convo­cation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor. Operation Commander SP Muhammad Shafiq along with DSPs graced the occasion and ac­knowledged the services of 30 Out­standing Officers comprising Police Communication Officers deployed in various sections of the Center.

SP Muhammad Shafiq and DSPs distributed certificates among 30 promising officers, from IC3 sec­tions such as Operations and Moni­toring Center, Video Control Center, Emergency Control Center, Dis­patch Control Center, Lost & Found Center, PUCAR15, and Electronic Data Analysis Center.

While addressing the PSCA work­force, SP Shafiq said that the purpose of marking the best performers every month is to encourage all aspirants to give their full potential. “Positive competition is healthier for any or­ganization. Rewards are not a substi­tute for performance but are intend­ed to motivate officers,” he added