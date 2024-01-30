Lahore police kill dacoit in ‘encounter’

LAHORE - A dacoit was killed allegedly in an encounter with the police in Shahdara area of Lahore on Sunday night, while his two accomplices, taking advantage of darkness, fled from the spot.
According to Shahdara Town SHO Amir Shahzad, the police personnel signaled three dacoits on a motorcycle to stop. “But instead, they started firing at them indiscriminately,” he said, added, “The cops retaliated due to which Faizan Khan alias Heeto, who was wanted in dozens of cases of robberies, was killed.”
The SHO said that a stolen motorcycle, bullets and pistols were also recovered from Faizan. The police official disclosed that two days ago the robbers had seriously injured a citizen by repeatedly attacking him with a knife on the suspicion that he may be an informer. “Hunt has been launched for the arrest of remaining two dacoits,” he concluded.
MAN SHOT DEAD IN SHAHDARA
In a similar incident in the same area, unidentified persons mounted on a bike shot dead a 40-year-old man. Police said that assailants pumped 13 bullets into the body of the deceased, who had been identified as Iftikhar, due to which he died on the spot.
Family members of Iftikhar, however, alleged that the police had not handed over to them the body. They shouted, “Death to Shahdara police.”
They also demanded the inspector general of Police (IGP), Punjab to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects.
Meanwhile, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) rewarded its champion performers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appreciation in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor. Operation Commander SP Muhammad Shafiq along with DSPs graced the occasion and acknowledged the services of 30 Outstanding Officers comprising Police Communication Officers deployed in various sections of the Center.
SP Muhammad Shafiq and DSPs distributed certificates among 30 promising officers, from IC3 sections such as Operations and Monitoring Center, Video Control Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, Lost & Found Center, PUCAR15, and Electronic Data Analysis Center.
While addressing the PSCA workforce, SP Shafiq said that the purpose of marking the best performers every month is to encourage all aspirants to give their full potential. “Positive competition is healthier for any organization. Rewards are not a substitute for performance but are intended to motivate officers,” he added