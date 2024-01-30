Tuesday, January 30, 2024
LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder’s plea against jail trial

January 30, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) founder against his jail trial in the Election Commission contempt case. The court adjourned the matter while allowing a plea by the Election Com­mission’s counsel for further time. The commission’s counsel, Advocate Imran Arif Bhinder, had sought an opportunity for submitting more legal documents in the matter. The three-member bench, headed by Jus­tice Aalia Neelum, heard petition filed by PTI founder.

