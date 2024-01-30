Tuesday, January 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC bins plea seeking record of Khawer Maneka-Bushra Bibi’s divorce documents

LHC bins plea seeking record of Khawer Maneka-Bushra Bibi’s divorce documents
Agencies
January 30, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dis­missed a petition seeking record of Khawer Maneka and Bushra Bibi’s divorce documents. The appeal was filed by a citizen Aafaq which was dismissed by the LHC for not pursuing the case by petitioner. The petitioner had taken the stance in his appeal that the single bench dismissed the case without taking into account the plea seek­ing record of divorce documents and the court had not heard the case on merit. The petitioner prayed to the court to declare single bench’s deci­sion null and void and order authorities to pro­vide the petitioner record of divorce documents.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024