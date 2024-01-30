LHC issues notice to ECP on Parvez Elahi’s plea

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for January 30 on a peti­tion filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for allotment of ‘peacock’ electoral symbol. The single bench com­prising Justice Shahid Bilal Has­san heard the petition filed by the former chief minister Punjab. The petitioner’s counsel had argued before the court that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was contesting elec­tion from provincial assembly constituency PP-32 after being granted permission by the Su­preme Court in this regard. He submitted that an application was filed for allotment of a peacock electoral symbol but the return­ing officer refused to accept the application and allotted a donkey-cart electoral symbol to his client. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for allotment of pea­cock electoral symbol.