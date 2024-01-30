Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Livestock minister takes notice of complaints regarding irregularities

Our Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad on Monday took no­tice of complaints regarding irregularities in Livestock Experiment Station located at Chak Katora of Hasilpur. According to a handout issued here, he directed the Live­stock department South Punjab Secretary Nasir Jamal to submit an inquiry report within three days. Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that it was necessary to eliminate the black sheep from the department while vi­olation of animal’s rights was not tolerable. 

All available resources were being uti­lized to ensure the protection of animal’s rights across Punjab, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

