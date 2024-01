LRCA president distributes kits among participants of U16 C’ship

LAHORE - The kits distribution ceremony of LRCA U16 Championship 2024 was held here at LCCA Ground on Monday.

The colored kits distributed among 156 players of 12 teams. LRCA Presi­dent Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and Alfateh Group Chief Executive Officer Anees Iqbal Sheikh were the chief guests during the ceremony. Abid Hussain, LRCA Manager Cricket Op­erations, welcomed the honorable guests. Kh Nadeem Ahmed and Anees Iqbal Sheikh met rest of the players and encouraged them. Anees Iqbal ap­preciated the unique idea of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed for organizing such a marvelous event at grassroots level to promote cricket. Kh Nadeem also admired Anees Iqbal Sh for sponsoring the color kits to rest of the teams.

Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed briefed the media about U16 Cricket Championship, saying 12 teams have been divided into two pools and each team will play five league matches in the event. The tournament will be played at the best venues of the city from Jan 30 to Feb 9.

LAHORE LIONS: Daud Tauqir Rana (Capt), M Hanan Azhar(VC), M Shahroze Shahid, Ibrahim Khurram Dar, M Aaliyan Bin Irfan, M Musa Imran, M Ayan, Mahad Ali Khan, Mirza Umer Baig, Daniyal, Aali­yan Qaiser, M Umer Farooq, SabirAli, Im­ran Nazir Jr (Coach).

LAHORE EAGLES: Zar Ali Butt (Capt), Subhan Ali (VC), Salaar Saad Khan, M Fas­eeh, M Abdullah Siddiq, Hasasn Ali Mur­taza, Ahmed Mahmood, M Burhan Arif, M Ali Usman, M Gulzaib Rashid, Huzaifa Khan, Zain Ali, Taj Muhammad, Asad Arif (Coach).

LAHORE SHALIMAR: M Ali Sattar (Capt), Abdullah Ahmed (VC), Abdul Rehman Sub­hani, Khizer, Abdullah Ashfaq, M Aliyan, Phool Ali, M Musa, Abdul Hanan, Wasi Haider, Ali Usman Khan, M Khizer Malik, Hassan Nawaz and Asif Aziz (Coach).

LAHORE RAVI: Kh Hamid Ali Khan (Capt), Umer Farooq (VC), Harryson, M Yaqoob Khan, Syed M Sulah Abbas Kazmi, M yousha Amir, M Khan, M Arham Ch, Abdul Hadi Zee­shan, M Haseeb, Samar Afzal, Hassan Irfan, M Baksh and Abdul Wahab Dar (Coach).

LAHORE THUNDERS: Mian Ahsan Ir­taza (Capt), Abdullah Sami (VC), Ali Hus­sain, Hashir Nawaz, Awais Khan, Momin Faraz, Sachal Meer, Hasnain Abbas Dar, M Bahadar, M Basim Butt, Mustafa Zaman, M Awais Chishty, Syed M Jaffar Haider, Basit Ali and Farhan Masood (Coach).

LAHORE FALCONS: Aaliyan Salman (Capt), M Muzammil (VC), M Salar Awan, Naqeeb Ullah, M Irtaza, M Khurram, Ali Khokhar, Zohaib Hassan, M Ubaid Akhter, Abbas Khan, Rana Hamza Faisal, Muzam­mil Khan Lodhi, Raja M Mustafa Abbas and Jahanzaib Baig Mirza (Coach).

LAHORE TIGERS: Essa Baloch (Capt), Safeer Ali (VC), Syed Subhan Ali Shah, Zaid Atif, Aman Amir, Hussain Imran, M Burhan Butt, M Muaz, M Rehan, M Qasim Raheem, Asad Rehman, Qurban Iqbal, Saifullah, Abdul Rehman Nasir and Waqas Aslam (Coach).

LAHORE PANTHERS: Ibtisam Azhar (Capt), M Azan Jameel (VC), Mahad Ali, Inshaal Ch, M Faizan, M Subhan Arshad, M Haseeb, Arman Ali, Hafiz Zain Ahmed, Ab­dul Rehman Khan, M Hammad, M Ahsan, Hamza Sajjad and Shahid Khan (Coach).

LAHORE DOLPHINS: Shafiullah (Capt), Nazar Muhammad (VC), Ayan Waseem, M Tayyab, Subhan Ahmed Siddiq, Zahid Khan, Sardar Gohar Shabir, Ehsan Ali, Ar­ham Danish Kitchlew, Rayed Khaqan Na­jeeb, M Usman Safdar, Subhan Yar Khan, Abdullah Fasih and Zafar Iqbal (Coach).

LAHORE STALLIONS: M Usman (Capt), Abdul Rafay (VC), Shaharyar Bhatti, Sa­miullah, Ch Abdul Rameez Kamboh, M Hammad Asim, M Zeerak, Mustafa Ameer Qadri, Abu Sufyan, Ahmed Shahzad, Talha Sheraz, Hanan Waqar, M Bashar Hussain and M Naeem Azam (Caoch).

LAHORE LEOPARDS: Ubaidullah (Capt), Yahya Maqbool (VC), Muhib Ali, Zain Tasleem Qureshi, Shahrukh Jalil, Zaryan Ahmed Bajwa, M Rehan Tariq Khan, Ab­dul Moeez Khan, M Anas, Sikandar Ali, M Burhan Mukhtar, M Shees Hashmi, M Mu­zammil Khan and Sameer Akram (Coach).

LAHORE HAWKS: M Azam (Capt), M Talha Jibran (VC), Hafiz M Haider, M Shay­an Irfan, Shaharyar Amir, Zohaib Zahid, Syed Hassan Nawaz Bukhari, M Faizan Azam, Abdul Hanan Ramzan, M Ali, Ari­yan Waseem, M Faris Khan, Mujtaba Za­man and Muhammad Aslam (Coach).

Observers: Syed Abdul Rasheed, Afzaal Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, Malik M Riaz, M Tahir and Waqar Malik.