Malam Jabba receives 12 inches snowfall

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that snowfall over the upper parts of the country may affect transportation on January 30-31. The PMD has advised the tourists to remain cautious during the period. As per the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the west­ern and upper parts of the country and was likely to persist in the upper parts for the next few days.

Mainly cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while cloudy in the upper Parts. How­ever, rain with snowfall over mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Surrounding hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog was likely to persist in a few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Dur­ing the last 24 hours, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in most areas of the country. However, rain occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. The rainfall recorded dur­ing the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Up­per 32mm, Lower 04), Pattan 28, Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 19, Saidu Sharif 15, Balakot 13, Chitral 10, Parachinar 09, Mir Khani 07, Drosh 05, Kakul 03, Mardan 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 12, Airport 07), Rawalakot 10, Garhidupatta 09, Kotli 03, Pun­jab Murree 04, Islamabad (A/P 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 04, Gupis 02 and Bagrote 01. The snowfall recorded during the period was Malam Jabba 12 inches, Kalam 11, Astore and Murree 01 inches. The lowest temperatures recorded were Kalam -06C, Malam Jabba, Gupis -04, Astore and Hunza -03C.