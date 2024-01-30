Massive turnout as over 127,000 in San Francisco vote for Khalistan

ISLAMABAD - Over 127,000 American Sikhs cast their votes for the Khalistan Referendum on American soil, following the US government’s preven­tion of an alleged assassina­tion attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader and In­dia’s most wanted man.

In a huge turnout, Sikhs of all ages formed orderly queues from early morn­ing to cast their vote for the creation of Khalistan. The independent Punjab Refer­endum Commission (PRC) announced that 127,000 Sikhs were able to cast their votes while around 30,000 remained in queues and un­able to vote due to shortage of time. The Commission member Paul Jacobs an­nounced the next phase of the Khalistan Referendum will take place in Sacramen­to, CA, on 31st March to ac­commodate those who were unable to cast their votes.

The United States gov­ernment had permitted pro-Khalistan secessionist group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) to conduct Khalistan Free­dom Referendum under the First Amendment Act on its soil, despite Indian objec­tions. Diplomatic relations between India and America have hit a low after the US State Department openly ac­cused India of trying to kill its citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder and leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and Khalistan Refer­endum who arrived at the voting centre amid heavy security, on the US soil in an open violation of the sover­eignty of the United States of America. The voting took place while India was calling on the US to arrest Khalistani Sikhs who had attacked the Indian Consul­ate in San Francisco a few weeks ago.

After the voting was closed, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun addressed thou­sands of Sikhs and an­nounced that campaign against India will accelerate after confirmations by the Canadian and the US govern­ments that India was plan­ning to kill Sikhs who asked for their right of self-deter­mination for a separate Sikh homeland. Pannun said the spirit of Sikh martyrs was alive and will continue to inspire millions of Sikhs to fight India and Sikhs receiv­ing threats from India were not scared.

The Sikh leader said: “We will break India’s back. Kill India politically, kill Modi’s politics and destroy India economically is our slo­gan. We will campaign for the shutdown of Bombay Stock Exchange. Millions of Sikhs now live out of India because they have fled In­dian genocide of Sikhs. India killed more than 100000 Sikh men and women in a genocidal operation just a few years back. Its genocidal policies are continuing. We are standing up against In­dia’s genocide through dem­ocratic means.”

He said millions of Sikhs want freedom from India and there is no choice but to fight Indian state terrorism. He said India can try to kill as many Sikhs as it wants but the demand for Kha­listan cannot be subdued.

Sikhs for Justice co-founder Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu said the turnout was brilliant. “We feel good about it that people in thousands and droves have come here to vote for a Khalistan refer­endum to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation. We are gathering a maxi­mum number of votes pos­sible, and then move to have a binding referendum organized by the United Nations as soon as 2025.

Waving bright yellow-and-blue flags, thousands of Sikhs arrived in San Francis­co in cars, buses and trains Sunday to vote for a new country of their own.

Around 250,000 Sikhs live in California, mainly in the Central Valley or the Bay Area. The Jan. 28 ballot in San Francisco followed votes in several cities of the UK including London, Ge­neva, Rome, several cities of Canada and Australia where Sikhs live in large numbers. The American Phase of the Khalistan Referendum took place at Civic Center Plaza, owned and operated by the City of San Francisco.

A panel of non-aligned experts overseeing the ref­erendum on the question “Should Indian Governed Punjab Be An Independent Country?” had announced the “Voter Eligibility” for people living in Indian Gov­erned Punjab during a joint press conference in San Francisco.